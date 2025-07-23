Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hailed the efforts of the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation after the city secured the fourth position in the 3 to 10 lakh population category of the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 rankings.

Addressing a public function at the GMC premises, Adityanath said, "Gorakhpur has shown that in just three years, we can make remarkable progress coming from 74th to fourth place. Our next competition is to break into the top three, and that requires all of us to take responsibility from this very moment."

The chief minister hailed the municipal team, including sanitation workers, for this milestone.

Gorakhpur also emerged as the cleanest city in Uttar Pradesh in its category. The city was awarded a 5-star Garbage-Free City rating and also achieved Water Plus status, making it one of the best-performing cities in the country on the cleanliness front.

Adityanath on this occasion inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 177 development projects worth Rs 253 crore.

The event also marked the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh's first Urban Flood Management Cell and Early Warning System, established within the Municipal Corporation premises.

Among the key projects inaugurated were Phase-2 beautification of Ramgarh Tal lake, animal birth control centre in Gulharia and a digital library in the municipal corporation premises.

Prominent projects for which foundation stones were laid included road, drain, and sewer construction in various wards, internal infrastructure at the waste processing facility in Suthani, zonal offices at Transport Nagar and Ranidihwa, beautification of Lal Diggi Park, a 75-bed working women's hostel in Siktaur, a global complex and co-working space at Transport Nagar, road widening and strengthening from Nakkha Overbridge to Hadhwa Phatak via Ramjanki Nagar Chauraha.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)