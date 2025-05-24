Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 24 (PTI) A local college professor was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a female student of the institution, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ashutosh Kumar Singh said a case has been registered against the accused, Dushyant Kumar under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act sections including Section 75 (sexual harassment).

The student, a final year student of Bachelor of Science, alleged that she was sexually harassed by the accused , according to the complaint lodged at the Civil Line police station.

She further alleged that the professor threatened to fail her in practical examinations if she did not comply with his demands, police said.

An investigation is underway in the matter, the SHO said.

