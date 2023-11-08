Mau (UP), Nov 8 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday granted bail to Umar Ansari, the son of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in three cases of model code of conduct violation during assembly polls in 2022.

"We already secured anticipatory bail from the high court in these cases almost two months ago. We presented the HC bail order before the MP-MLA court of judge Shweta Chaudhary after which the court granted bail," said Umar Ansari's advocate Daroga Singh.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Day 2023 Date: Know the History & Significance of Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas That Marks the State Foundation Day.

Umar Ansari got bail after submitting bonds of total Rs 90,000 in these cases.

Singh said that three cases of violating the model code of conduct were lodged against Umar Ansari for making hate speech, blocking roads and taking out a political rally without permission.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam Admit Card Out at iimcat.ac.in: Hall Ticket for Common Eligibility Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

According to police, Umar Ansari was absconding in these cases and the local court had also issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Umar Ansari is younger to Abbas Ansari, Mukhtar Ansari's other son who is also in jail in various cases. Abbas Ansari won from Mau Sadar seat in 2022 assembly elections on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket.

Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Banda district Jail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)