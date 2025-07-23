Barabanki (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a plastic goods manufacturing factory in an industrial area in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Wednesday, causing damage worth lakhs of rupees, officials said, adding that no casualties have been reported in the incident.

The fire erupted under mysterious circumstances in the factory located in the Kursi police station area, police said.

On receiving the information, three fire tenders rushed to the spot and began efforts to douse the flames. Despite several hours of firefighting, the blaze could not be brought under full control till late evening.

Eyewitnesses said the flames spread rapidly, engulfing the entire factory within minutes.

The factory management initially attempted to control the fire using in-house resources, but as the situation worsened, the Fire Department was called in, the police said.

Kursi Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kumar Singh said that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Workers present at the factory said a large quantity of raw material and finished goods was stored inside, which intensified the blaze.

The local administration and the police reached the site and evacuated the surrounding areas as thick smoke began to spread, causing breathing difficulties in nearby localities.

Preliminary estimates suggest that machinery and goods worth several lakhs were gutted in the fire, the police said. A detailed probe is on in the matter.

