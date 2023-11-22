Farrukhabad (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A fire broke out in a turpentine oil shop on Wednesday with eight persons sustaining injuries in the incident, police said.

Three fire brigade trucks were pressed into service to douse the blaze that happened in the Kayamganj police station area, they said.

Police said six of the injured have been admitted to the community health center, while two serious cases have been referred to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here.

Firefighting personnel Monu also suffered injuries while extinguishing the fire, they said.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said that the shop belonged to one Dimple Gupta, a resident of Jawaharganj in the kotwali area.

The fire occurred suddenly in the afternoon due to a short circuit in the shop, he said. The fire brigade later doused the fire, he added.

