Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) Around 400 students with disabilities are at present enrolled at special schools run by the Uttar Pradesh government, getting "quality, equitable, and sensitive learning" which would otherwise not be in their lot, according to an official statement.

The students are enrolled at Integrated Special Secondary Schools set up across UP and allow learning for both, them and general students, under one roof, the UP government said in a statement on Monday.

At present, these schools are operational in Prayagraj, Kannauj, Auraiya, Azamgarh, Ballia, Maharajganj, and Lucknow, catering to students from classes 6 to 12.

Each school has a sanctioned capacity of 560 students, equally divided between 'divyang' students and regular students.

The government said such students not only benefit from tailored facilities, but also grow and learn alongside their peers. The shared learning space fosters mutual understanding, sensitivity, and empathy, laying the foundation for a harmonious and inclusive society, it said.

The schools are equipped with specially trained teachers, assistive technologies, barrier-free infrastructure, braille and audio learning materials, and therapy facilities.

The government plans to open an integrated special secondary school each in Ghaziabad and Pratapgarh in the current academic session.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Classes Welfare and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Narendra Kashyap said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has always focused on integrating divyangjans into the mainstream.

From the launch of the Divyangjan Portal to organising job fairs and ensuring swift justice through mobile courts, the government has prioritised the welfare of people with disabilities at every step, the statement claimed.

'Divyang' is a term coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to refer to people with disability, earlier referred to as 'viklang' in Hindi.

