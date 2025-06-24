Mathura (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) The families of two sanitation workers who died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a sewer tank in Vrindavan will receive Rs 30 lakh each as compensation, the minimum amount mandated by the Supreme Court, a local municipal commissioner said.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening in the Keshav Dham area, when Narendra (38) and Chhotelal (40), were cleaning a sewer tank at a private guesthouse. They were apparently hired by contractor Amit at the request of the guesthouse manager Hemant.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Despite the potential presence of poisonous gas, safety protocols were not followed, leading to their deaths, officials said.

Although the two were not employees of the municipal corporation, the commissioner said that, considering the appeals from family members and various organisations who demanded Rs 1 crore for each victim, efforts are on to provide Rs 30 lakh each as ex gratia assistance.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The commissioner further said that police have arrested the guesthouse manager and the contractor on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR KIS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)