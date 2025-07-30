Bareilly (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A leopard on the loose for nearly a month, triggering panic in the Hafizganj area here, was captured inside a cage set up on Wednesday morning, forest officials said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Diksha Bhandari confirmed the leopard was found trapped in the cage in the closed Khaitan factory near Faizullapur village, where a live chicken was placed as a bait.

The animal is currently under the supervision of the forest department and will be released into the forests of Uttarakhand, near the Uttar Pradesh–Bijnor border, once legal formalities are completed.

Villagers expressed relief after the big cat's capture. Its presence had disrupted farming activities and forced children to stay away from school since it was first sighted, officials said.

On June 26 the leopard was first sighted when it attacked a cow belonging to a security guard, Ajay Kumar, stationed at the abandoned Khaitan factory.

Kumar managed to scare it away and captured a video of the animal from the roof.

Although the forest department deployed cages and CCTV cameras to trap the leopard, but the animal eluded capture on multiple occasions.

Officials said as rains lashed the area on Tuesday night, the leopard may have struggled to find food and was drawn to the bait out of hunger, following which it entered the cage and was successfully captured.

