Unnao (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) A Dalit man suffered 60 per cent burns after he attempted self-immolation at the office of the Unnao superintendent of police here on Wednesday, accusing the police of not doing justice to him in a land dispute case.

Srichandra, a resident of Bhulemau village in the Purva Kotwali area, poured kerosene and set himself on fire around 2 pm. The police personnel present on the spot extinguished the fire by covering him with a blanket and rushed him to the district hospital.

According to Additional Chief Medical Officer R K Gautam, the man suffered more than 60 per cent burns and has been referred to Lucknow for better treatment.

Talking to reporters later, the man's brother said their ancestral land in the village was encroached upon by some Muslim men. When an objection was raised, they attacked the family with an intention to kill after which a case was registered.

The man's brother alleged that instead of taking action against the attackers, the police filed a fake case against the complainant.

He said his family members had met officials and pleaded for justice, but to no avail. Subsequently, his brother tried to commit suicide at the office of the superintendent of police, he added.

After the man attempted self-immolation, Inspector General of Police Tarun Gauba visited the spot and termed the incident unfortunate.

Gauba said the reasons which drove the man to set himself on fire are being investigated in depth. Also, efforts will be made to ensure that such incidents do not recur, the police officer said.

Senior police officials visited the district hospital to enquire about the condition of the man and assured justice to his family.

