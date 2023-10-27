Bhadohi (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a minor girl.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Madhu Dogra convicted Arvind Vishwakarma alias Panchu (19) for shooting dead a 16-year-old girl in Meenapur and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him, Special Public Prosecutor Ashwini Kumar Mishra said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Here’s All You Need To Know About AP State Foundation Day.

According to police, the minor was shot in the head at point-blank range by Vishwakarma in January when she was returning home with her cousin.

After completing their investigation of the case, police submitted a charge sheet to the court.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Chhattisgarh Foundation Day or Chhattisgarh Sthapna Diwas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)