Etawah (UP), May 17 (PTI) A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a hook at his home in Madaiya Kareelgarh village of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, police said on Saturday.

SHO Alma Ahirwar said on Friday Jitendra Kumar (38) had a clash with his wife when she was going out to get supplies and their children were playing outside. When the wife returned, she found him hanging from a hook on the roof.

A police team reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem, he said.

According to the police, Kumar was addicted to alcohol and the couple frequently argued over this. Further investigations are underway.

