Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 16 (PTI) A fast track court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for murdering his wife over dowry, a government lawyer said on Friday.

Additional District Judge (Fast Track Court), Muzaffarnagar, Neha Garg also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on Ankur Jain after holding him guilty under sections 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty ) and 304B (Dowry death) of the IPC and Dowry Prohibition Act.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The victim's mother-in-law was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Government lawyer Arun Jawla said Sarika was strangulated to death over dowry demands on February 14, 2018.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, May 16 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)