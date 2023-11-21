Bijnor (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) A man who had come to his in-laws' place to attend a marriage on Tuesday morning killed his wife by strangling her here in Nehtaur police station area, a police official said.

The incident took place in Chhapegran locality at around 4 am following an argument between the two, Dhampur Circle Officer Bharat Kumar Sonkar said.

Also Read | Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 275 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply Online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

According to police, Farah Naz (28) was staying at her parent's place for the past one and a half years. Salman had come to his in-laws' place to attend his sister-in-law's marriage.

Farah Naz and Salman had married five years ago, police said.

Also Read | 'Zombie Deer Disease' in US: Yellowstone National Park Registers First Known Case of Disease That Leaves Animals Confused and Drooling, Know Everything About It.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)