Kushinagar (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) A series of critical activities, including emergency and anti-hijack mock drills, were conducted at Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, alongside key meetings to review safety, operations, and environmental management, officials said.

The mock drills were carried out within the terminal building under the supervision of District Magistrate Mahendra Singh Tanwar and Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra. Personnel from security forces, airport staff, and other relevant departments participated in the anti-hijack and emergency response exercises. The objective was to assess preparedness and inter-agency coordination in the event of crises such as hijackings or other emergencies.

Simultaneously, an Airfield Environmental Management Meeting was held, focusing on sustainability, cleanliness, and strategies aimed at reducing the environmental footprint around the airport. Officials discussed initiatives to promote eco-friendly operations at the airfield.

In a separate Aerodrome Committee Meeting, authorities reviewed passenger amenities, operational protocols, and safety measures. The meeting stressed the importance of ensuring smooth functioning and enhancing services for travellers.

Speaking on the occasion, District Magistrate Mahendra Singh Tanwar said, "Kushinagar International Airport is not only enhancing regional connectivity but is also emerging as a key hub for Buddhist tourism. Through these meetings and drills, we aim to ensure that the airport remains safe, environmentally sustainable, and passenger-friendly."

Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra added, "Security remains our top priority. The anti-hijack and emergency mock drills have further strengthened our preparedness to respond swiftly and effectively to any unforeseen situation."

Also on Monday, security at Agra and Kanpur airports was beefed up after both facilities received threatening mail on Sunday. The premises of both airports were thoroughly searched following the threat mail and nothing suspicious was found, officials said.

