Kushinagar (UP), May 12 (PTI) Kushinagar District Magistrate Mahendra Singh Tanwar on Monday flagged off a 'Shobha Yatra' on the occasion of Buddha Purnima by showing the Panchsheel Dhamma flag.

He also participated in the programme organised on the occasion of 'Trividh Pavani' (birth, enlightenment and Mahaparinirvana of Lord Buddha).

Tanwar, on this occasion, said that the principles of Lord Buddha and the events of his life lead everyone towards peace and knowledge.

Gyaneshwar Bhante, a Buddhist monk, said that Gautam Buddha was born on the full moon day in Lumbini in 563 BC. He attained enlightenment in Bodh Gaya on Baisakh Purnima and the same day in Kushinagar in 483 BC at 80, his Mahaparinirvana (ultimate state of Nirvana) took place, Bhante said.

All three events took place on Vaishakh Purnima, the Buddhist monk added.

"Buddha Purnima is the biggest festival to remember Lord Gautam Buddha. There can be no bigger coincidence in the world than the fact that Lord Gautam Buddha was born on the day of Buddha Purnima. It was on the day of Buddha Purnima that he attained enlightenment in Bodh Gaya, and it was on the day of Buddha Purnima that Lord Buddha attained Nirvana," Bhante said.

