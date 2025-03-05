Budaun (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) Three people died while two others, including a child, were injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Maujampur turn on Asafpur Road in Bisauli area around 8 pm, a police officer said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Vishal Pratap Singh said Anil (42), Mukesh (50) and Rajkumar (28) died in the accident.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the injured including a 10-year-old boy was sent to a hospital. Further investigation is underway, he added.

