Saharanpur (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) Three men drowned in a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Monday while bathing, police said.

The incident took place near the Eastern Yamuna Canal on Chilkan Road. Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal told PTI that -- Kaleem (35), Kuber (34), and Adnan (25) -- were swept away by the strong current while bathing.

Locals who witnessed the incident alerted police, following which a rescue operation was launched with the help of divers. After several hours of effort, the bodies were recovered around 5 pm, Bindal said.

Their family members reached the spot shortly after being informed and refused to allow a post-mortem. Police completed legal formalities and handed over the bodies to the families.

Police said Kaleem and Kuber were married, while Adnan was unmarried.

