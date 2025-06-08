Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) Two minor girls were allegedly raped by two youngsters in the Budhana police station area of Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, police said.

Budhana police station SHO Anand Dev Mishra told reporters on Sunday that the police have registered a case against accused Abrar and his friend Imran, who are absconding.

He added that the minor girls, aged 13 and 12, have been sent for medical examination.

According to the police complaint, the girls went outside their house on Eid on Saturday evening when Abrar and Imran, both residents of the same village, allegedly raped the minor girls.

Citing the police complaint, the SHO said that the accused after committing the crime threatened them of dire consequences, if they reveal the matter to anyone.

Police added that efforts are on to arrest the accused.

