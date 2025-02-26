Mirzapur (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) Two teenage girls drowned while bathing in the Ganga on the occasion of Mahashivratri on Wednesday, police said, adding that the bodies were recovered with the help of divers.

Circle Officer (CO), Chunar, Manjari Rao said the incident occurred in Jalalpur Mafi village of Chunar Kotwali area, when Kajal (17) and Kusum (16) drowned in the river while taking a dip.

Their bodies were retrieved with the help of divers, she said.

Rao said on Wednesday morning, a group of teenage girls from the village went to bathe in the Ganga as part of the Mahashivratri ritual.

While bathing, they moved away from the riverbank into deeper water to take selfies when suddenly they began drowning, the officer said.

She said villagers bathing nearby immediately alerted the police and rushed to rescue them. They managed to save five to six girls, but two of them were pulled by the current.

A police team reached the spot and initiated a search operation with the help of divers. The bodies of both the girls were recovered from the river, the CO added.

Police said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

