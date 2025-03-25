Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman's "offensive remark" about Rajput ruler Rana Sanga triggered a massive row in the Rajasthan Assembly on Monday.

BJP MLA Shrichand Kriplani, through a Point of Information, demanded action for the remark.

Also Read | Sent Money to Wrong UPI ID? Here's How You Can Complaint on npci.org.in and Recover It.

When Congress lawmaker Harimohan Sharma said no discussion on a comment by Suman, a Rajya Sabha member, could take place in the House, BJP MLAs raised strong objections.

They questioned why there could be no discussion on the disrespect towards Rana Sanga, the 16th century ruler of Mewar and the grandfather of Rana Pratap.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission vs 8th Pay Commission: What is the salary difference under 7th and 8th CPC?.

The BJP MLAs further asked if the Congress was supporting the "offensive remark" about Rana Sanga.

"Your stand has made it clear that you are with Ramji Lal Suman. The Congress has exposed itself. You are siding with the Mughals," Kriplani said.

Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg said the Congress was standing with Suman, who had insulted Rana Sanga.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)