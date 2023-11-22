New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The US health regulator has pulled up drug major Cipla for various manufacturing lapses at its Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) based manufacturing facility.

In a letter to the company's Managing Director Umang Vohra, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) stated that it inspected Cipla's Pithampur-based plant in Madhya Pradesh during February 6-17, 2023.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

"This warning letter summarises significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals..Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to CGMP, your drug products are adulterated," it noted.

A warning letter is issued when the US health regulator finds that a manufacturer has significantly violated its regulations.

Also Read | Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 275 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply Online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

"Your firm failed to thoroughly investigate any unexplained discrepancy or failure of a batch or any of its components to meet any of its specifications, whether or not the batch has already been distributed," the USFDA stated in the letter.

It also pointed out the company's failure to establish and follow appropriate written procedures that are designed to prevent microbiological contamination of drug products purporting to be sterile, and that include validation of all aseptic and sterilization processes.

"Your firm failed to establish adequate written responsibilities and procedures applicable to the quality control unit and to follow such written procedures," it added,

USFDA noted that it has cited similar CGMP observations earlier at company's other facilities as well.

"Your executive management remains responsible for fully resolving all deficiencies and ensuring ongoing CGMP compliance. Executive management should immediately and comprehensively assess your company's global manufacturing operations to ensure that your systems, processes, and products conform to FDA requirements," it stated.

Failure to address any violations may also result in the FDA refusing admission of articles manufactured at the plant located at Indore Special Economic Zone, Pithampur, USFDA said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)