New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Wire ropes maker Usha Martin has posted a 5 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 100.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter, impacted by higher expenses.

It had reported Rs 106.33 crore net profit in the January-March period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said.

The company's total income, however, rose to Rs 919.73 crore from Rs 838.52 crore in the fourth quarter of the preceding financial year.

Expenses surged to Rs 790.81 crore from Rs 706.71 crore a year ago.

For the entire FY25, the net profit also fell to Rs 406.32 crore from Rs 424.12 crore in FY24.

The board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Re 1 for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

It further approved the appointment of Chirantan Chatterjee as Whole-Time Director of the company for a term of 5 years, effective from May 12, 2025.

