Latest News | UtraTech Cement Faces Demand Order of Rs 21.13 Cr from Chhattisgarh Govt

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. UltraTech Cement, the country's leading cement maker on Friday said it has received a demand order of Rs 21.13 crore from the Chhattisgarh government for not following minimum production requirements.

Agency News PTI| Mar 29, 2024 10:38 PM IST
New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) UltraTech Cement, the country's leading cement maker on Friday said it has received a demand order of Rs 21.13 crore from the Chhattisgarh government for not following minimum production requirements.

The Aditya Birla Group firm said in a regulatory filing that it received the demand order on Thursday.

"The company has received a demand order from the Collector, Balodabazar, Mining Department, Chhattisgarh, for an amount of Rs 21.13 crore against minimum production requirement as per the Mine Development and Production Agreement ("MDPA")," said UltraTech.

On details of the violations alleged to have been committed, it said, "production not done as per MDPA".

UltraTech has a grey cement manufacturing unit at Baloda Bazar, Bhatapara, Chhattisgarh.

The company has a consolidated capacity of 146.2 million tonnes per annum of grey cement and is the third largest cement producer in the world, excluding China.

