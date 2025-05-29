Bareilly (UP), May 29 (PTI) A joint team of the Military Intelligence (MI) and local police busted a fake document racket being operated from a Jan Seva Kendra in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, officials said on Thursday.

Authorities seized equipment used to produce forged Aadhaar cards, Ayushman cards, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, driving licences, and other fake documents, they said.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said the operation was conducted based on a tip-off from the MI team.

The accused, Mukesh Dewal, from Maheshpur village, was allegedly running a private shop under the name Jan Seva Kendra and Lokvani Kendra from the ground floor of his house. He allegedly used laptops, printers, and other devices to fraudulently prepare fake official documents for financial gain, the officer said.

During the raid, the team seized two laptops, two printers, an Iris scanner, a webcam, a thumb scanner, a fingerprint scanner, six rubber stamps, two LRI seals, a mouse, 27 Aadhaar cards, one PAN card, one voter ID card, and a copy of a North Eastern Railway ID card from the premises, Arya said.

The accused fled the spot during the raid. Police have registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as Section 36 of the Aadhaar Act, the SSP said.

Efforts are underway to arrest him, he added.

