New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Auto component maker Varroc Engineering on Thursday said it has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with Vancouver-based Delta-Q Technologies Corp.

As per a co-operation agreement inked between the two entities, Varroc would manufacture Delta-Q's chargers in India to support the expansion of the electric two and three-wheeler market.

Delta-Q is a leader in the design and supply of high-reliability on-board chargers for original equipment manufacturers in a variety of industrial and consumer markets in the US, Europe, and Asia.

"Post the implementation of BS-VI, the transition to EV is the most significant opportunity in the Automotive Electronics industry. With this partnership with Delta-Q, we aim to enhance our Electric Vehicle (EV) component portfolio," Varroc President - Electrical Business Unit Arjun Jain said in a statement.

The combined capabilities of the two partners will create business synergies and strengthen the foothold in the country, he added.

"This contract manufacturing agreement with Varroc is a first for Delta-Q in India. The company has the capability and resources to support Delta-Q's manufacturing processes," Delta-Q Co-CEO and CFO Sarah MacKinnon noted.

Varroc Engineering is a global tier-1 automotive component group, incorporated in 1988.

It designs, manufactures and supplies exterior lighting systems, plastic and polymer components, electricals-electronics components, and precision metallic components to passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and off-highway vehicle OEMs directly worldwide. PTI

