Noida, Nov 8 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar traffic police on Wednesday cautioned people against leaving their cars or motorcycles in no parking zones during the upcoming festive season, saying such vehicles would be penalised or towed away.

In a traffic advisory issued on Wednesday night, police said during the upcoming festivals of Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj, route diversions will be put in place in Noida and Greater Noida, especially near market areas.

The diversions will be near Atta market, Sector 27 market, Indira Market, GIP Mall, Gardens Galleria Mall, DLF Mall of India, Centre Stage Mall, Shopprix Mall, around Sector 18 market, Logix City Centre Mall, Botanical Garden and near Hoshiarpur in Noida, where heavy traffic is witnessed, according to the advisory.

In Greater Noida, the diversions will be near Kisan Chowk, Surajpur, Jagat Farm, Pari Chowk, Kasna and Dadri towns, among other places.

"People would be able to park their vehicles in designated parking zones and at the various multilevel parkings in the city like the one in Sector 18," police said.

"If a vehicle is found parked in a no parking zone, e-challans will be issued and if the vehicle is not removed from the road, then legal action would be taken by towing it away with a crane," they said.

Police requested people to cooperate with them during the festivals of Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

If any traffic-related inconvenience arises, people can contact the helpline number 9971009001, they said.

