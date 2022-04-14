Chandigarh, Apr 14 (PTI) Venus Remedies Ltd (VRL), a research-oriented pharmaceutical firm, on Thursday said it has received the Responsible Export Organisation (REO) Certification from the CII following a screening and assessment process.

Venus Remedies is among the seven Indian companies across diverse sectors which have been granted the CII's REO certification this year, a company statement said.

Also Read | Redmi 10A To Be Launched in India on April 20; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Being the first pharmaceutical manufacturer to receive this certification, Venus Remedies is poised to set industry standards which enhance the competitiveness of Indian exports while focusing on expansion in new and existing markets, it said.

Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies, and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre, said, “The REO certification from the CII will provide further impetus to our export business and give us an edge in global markets".

Also Read | iQoo Z6 Pro 5G India Launch Set for April 27, 2022.

"Exports account for 70 per cent of our revenue, and this certification will enable us to go from strength to strength to emerge as an export powerhouse," he said, as per the statement.

The CII REO certification is aimed at motivating Indian companies to take up unique practices involving their people and replicating safety models and sustainable initiatives to meet the highest global standards for exports.

Venus Remedies has a global footprint in more than 80 countries across five continents, including the UK, Italy, Australia, Germany, France, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Mexico and Israel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)