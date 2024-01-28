New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather office said on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky with shallow fog conditions.

Also Read | Indian Newspaper Day 2024: Date, History, Significance of the Day That Celebrates Journalism and Newspapers in India.

According to the IMD, from January 31 to February 1, there will be generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. From January 28 to 30, the city may witness moderate fog conditions.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 324 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi as National Observance and List of Other Rocognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)