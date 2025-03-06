New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Vikram Solar on Thursday announced plans to set up an integrated solid-state cell and battery manufacturing facility with a capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW).

The venture will contribute to the energy storage landscape by delivering sustainable, innovative battery solutions with improved performance, Vikram Solar said in a statement.

The company plans to set up a 1 GWh fully integrated solid-state cell and battery manufacturing facility with proprietary battery management system (BMS) technology, the statement said.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, CMD Vikram Solar, said "Our solid-state batteries, developed and manufactured with majority of India-made components support ‘Atmanirbharta' initiative. Leveraging the technology of our partners, Entity2 Energy Storage, we are committed to producing batteries that can be scaled up to meet the growing energy needs."

The company did not divulge any further information related to project cost and timeline.

Kolkata-based Vikram Solar Ltd is one of the leading Indian solar module manufacturers, specialising in efficient photovoltaic module manufacturing, with an international presence across 39 countries.

