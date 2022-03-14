New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Eyeing growth in average revenue per user, debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Monday made a foray in the online gaming segment in partnership with Nazara Technologies.

VIL sees gaming as a highly monetizable segment with a significant growth potential.

"Gaming is perfectly aligned with our strategic focus of driving higher engagement quotient with our consumers transitioning from offline to online world, and for sure upgrading ARPU (average revenue per user) and therefore monetisation," VIL chief marketing officer Avneesh Khosla said while announcing the company's foray into the gaming segment.

VIL had reported an ARPU of Rs 115 in December 2021 quarter.

Khosla said the company will strategically build the gaming ecosystem through this partnership.

He said the company plans to launch e-sports in the next couple of weeks followed by social gaming in next 3-4 months.

VIL games will be available for its subscribers on both free and paid basis. The paid plans of the company are in the range of Rs 25- 56 per month.

