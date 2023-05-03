New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Infrastructure solutions provider Vishnu Chemicals on Wednesday posted a nearly 25 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 36 crore for the March quarter.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 29 crore during the January-March quarter of FY22, the company said in a statement.

For the full financial year 2022-23, the company's net profit rose 68 per cent to Rs 137 crore from Rs 81 crore in FY22.

During the March 2023 quarter, its total income also rose to Rs 338.65 crore as against Rs 335.55 crore in the year-ago period.

In FY23, the company's income rose to Rs 1,406 crore compared to Rs 1,075 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Krishna Murthy, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the company, said the positive numbers are the result of confidence of customers on the company and products.

Hyderabad-based Vishnu Chemicals manufactures chromic acid for the metals industry, and chrome oxide green and barium compounds for infrastructure applications.

