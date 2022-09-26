New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Vodafone Idea and state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited will install 33.3 lakh additional smart meters in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the two companies said in a statement.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VI) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under a partnership have already installed 16.7 smart meters in these two states, the statement said Monday.

"VI partners with EESL for advanced metering infrastructure project for DISCOMS in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. 16.7 lakhs Vi IoT enabled smart meters installed at present in the two states. In total, 50 lakhs Vi IoT-enabled smart meters to be installed under the agreement," it said.

According to the statement, the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart meters have resulted in substantial improvement in monthly meter readings. The deployment of smart meters have also helped in improving billing and collection efficiency and has led to huge upside revenue for the DISCOMS thereby improving their financial standing.

Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited said these meters minimises human intervention in the overall metering, billing and collection process and helps reduce theft by identifying loss pockets.

Arun Kumar Mishra, CEO, EESL said, "EESL has taken IoT services from Vodafone Idea for the network connectivity in DISCOM of UP and Haryana. EESL smart meters are transforming India's energy landscape by increasing billing and collection efficiency; reducing operation and maintenance costs; enhancing the quality of services and providing consumers with demand side management (DSM) options."

The smart meters are being installed on Vi loT technology, which delivers secure and quality communication services. It has led to huge revenue upside and improved financial standing for the DISCOMs in these regions.

