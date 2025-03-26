New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd on Wednesday said it has secured a new solar project worth Rs 232.30 crore from a domestic entity.

The 170 MW solar power project will be executed on a turnkey basis, covering comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, along with long-term Operation & Maintenance (O&M), Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) said in a statement.

WRTL has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of a ground-mounted solar power project with an installed capacity of 170 MW AC/255 MW DC, it said.

The project will contribute significantly to carbon offset efforts, reducing an estimated 225,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually which is equivalent to removing nearly 50,000 fossil fuel-powered cars from the roads each year.

WRTL is a subsidiary company of Waaree Group which has completed 10,000 solar projects with cumulative installation done for over 1.82 GW.

