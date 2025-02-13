New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies on Thursday said it has secured a 40 MWh battery storage contract from Continuum Green Energy.

The project will be located at wind-solar hybrid sites in Gujarat, Waaree Renewable Technologies said in a statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 13, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The contract is valued at Rs 40 crore, it said.

The technology for these projects will utilise lithium iron phosphate (LFP) based liquid-cooled containerised battery energy storage system (BESS) solution.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 13, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

This project will be executed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)