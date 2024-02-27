New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) In a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana Police, a man wanted in multiple criminal cases was arrested from Nuh after a brief exchange of fire in the early hours on Tuesday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Shakir alias Janu, was injured in an exchange of fire during his arrest, an officer said, adding that he received a bullet in his leg.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 110 Deputy Manager Posts, Know How to Apply at careers.ntpc.co.in.

Police said he was travelling on a motorbike when he was stopped by a joint team of Delhi and Haryana police.

The officer said Janu was allegedly involved in the murder of a Delhi Police head constable and firing at the residence of a Haryana legislator.

Also Read | Sudarshan Setu Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on February 25, Know Everything About India’s Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge (See Pics and Video).

He was also declared as proclaimed offender (PO) in two cases in Delhi and had a reward of Rs 10,000 for his arrest, the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)