Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) The West Bengal government is committed to strengthening search and rescues (SAR) preparedness through policy frameworks, inter-agency cooperation, and cutting-edge innovation, a senior officer said here on Thursday.

Priyanka Singla, Special Secretary, Disaster Management & Civil Defence Department, was speaking at a seminar organised by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on 'Overcoming Search and Rescue Challenges through Modern Technology and Innovation'.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 28 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The seminar is part of a two-day event Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX).

"Disaster response and search & rescue operations require seamless coordination, technological integration, and proactive strategies. The Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) 2025, serves as a vital platform to exchange knowledge and enhance our collective ability to respond to emergencies efficiently and effectively," the statement quoted Singla as saying.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 27: Elizabeth Taylor, Kate Mara, Prakash Jha and Subbaraju - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 27.

Nivedita Dubey, Regional Executive Director of AAI's Eastern Region, inaugurated the event during the day.

"The seminar today is a step toward strengthening coordination among stakeholders, improving communication systems, and adopting cutting-edge technology in SAR operations,” Dubey said.

“Our goal is to ensure a seamless, efficient, and well-coordinated response mechanism that saves lives in emergencies. This event serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility we share in making air travel safer for all," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)