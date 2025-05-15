New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Websol Energy System on Thursday posted a net profit of Rs 48.27 crore for March quarter FY25 on the back of higher revenues.

The company had incurred a loss of Rs 58.57 crore in the year-ago period, a regulatory filing said. Total income rose to Rs 174.05 crore from Rs 25.69 crore.

During 2024-25, the company earned a net profit of Rs 154.74 crore as against a loss of Rs 120.96 crore in the pervious financial year. Total income rose to Rs 577.43 crore from Rs 26.81 crore.

