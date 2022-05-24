New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Coworking major WeWork India on Tuesday said it has opened two new centres in Pune and Bengaluru, comprising over 1 lakh square feet of office space and 2,000 desks as part of its plan to expand business.

The workspace at WTC Pune spans over 55,000 square feet while Embassy Sunriver in Bengaluru is spread over 61,000 square feet, WeWork India said in a statement.

"As India witnesses an increased adoption of hybrid work models with the gradual return to work, we are excited to announce the launch of two of our buildings -- Embassy Sunriver and WTC," Karan Virwani, CEO of WeWork India, said.

"Our innovative approach has made a significant impact in revolutionising the flexible workspace ecosystem in India, thereby, encouraging its adoption among the future workforce," he added.

Virwani said the company would continue to expand and grow. "We will continue to play a key role in providing the finest locations to our member community while developing the flexible workspace landscape in India."

In addition to the key membership models, WeWork's offerings include WeWork On-Demand, WeWork business solutions, virtual offices, events, studios, shoots, and managed office which are tailored to meet rising demand for flexible workspaces.

WeWork India has a portfolio of over 5 million square feet of office space at 40 locations, across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

