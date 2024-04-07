Mau (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Sunday that wherever Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav goes, the BJP or its allies will win elections.

SP president Yadav earlier in the day visited the ancestral residence of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Yusufpur Mohammadabad of Ghazipur district and offered condolences to his family members over his recent death.

Maurya said Yadav has a “relationship” with the criminals but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has an “enmity” with it.

“Wherever Akhilesh goes, either the lotus will bloom (BJP will win) or the alliance will win,” the deputy chief minister said.

On Sunday, Maurya addressed a volunteer conference on social media in support of Goshi parliamentary constituency candidate Arvind Rajbhar of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a constituent party of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), here in Mau.

Late former MLA Ansari, who was admitted in Banda Medical College after falling ill in Banda jail, died on the night of March 28. His family members have alleged that he was poisoned in jail.

Yadav has demanded a judicial inquiry into Ansari's death under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.

Maurya, addressing the volunteer conference, said criminals are facing action under the BJP government in the state.

"We have made Uttar Pradesh mafia free. Action is being taken as per law against criminals and goons who encroach land, usurp the Constitution, carry out kidnappings and commit other such crimes," he added.

"SP means hooliganism, SP means criminals, SP means mafia, SP means rioters and SP means grabbing land of the poor," the BJP leader said.

Taking a dig at opposition parties, Maurya said the SP is changing its candidates daily and the Congress is not able to find any candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

