New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Shares of IT services company Wipro on Monday climbed 2 per cent as investors remain unfazed by the below market expectations guidance provided by the company.

The stock advanced 2.01 per cent to settle at Rs 461.95 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 2.90 per cent to Rs 466.

Also Read | National Civil Services Day 2024 Date in India: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Work Done by Civil Servants.

On the NSE, it climbed 2 per cent to Rs 461.95 per share.

The company's market capitalisation (mcap) climbed Rs 4,756.93 crore to Rs 2,41,377.31 crore.

Also Read | India National Elections 2024 Rangoli Design Videos: Matdan Jagrukta Rangoli Designs To Celebrate Biggest Festival of Democracy in the World.

Wipro on Friday reported a 7.8 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to about Rs 2,834.6 crore, and cautioned that the macroeconomic environment remains "uncertain".

The Bengaluru-headquartered company, which recently saw a change of guard with Srinivas Pallia taking over at the helm as the new Chief Executive Officer, has given IT Services revenue growth guidance in the (-)1.5 per cent to 0.5 per cent band for the June quarter on a constant currency basis.

While the numbers were in line with the analysts' estimates, the guidance of the company was below industry expectations.

Pallia asserted that the immediate priority for the company is to "accelerate growth" as he spelt out clear focus areas for the IT services firm, which has been lagging peers on performance and operational metrics quarter-after-quarter.

For the Q4FY24, Wipro's revenue from operations slipped 4.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 22,208.3 crore.

"We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of USD 2,617 million to USD 2,670 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)1.5 per cent to +0.5 per cent in constant currency terms," the company said in its forecast for Q1 FY25.

Sanjeev Hota, Head of Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said while the revenue was in line with its estimates, the revenue growth guidance for Q1FY25 was lower-than-expectations and "reflects continuing pressure in the near term".

"Headcount continued to decline for the sixth consecutive quarter...The quarterly numbers are a mixed bag, however, weaker-than-expected guidance continues to disappoint. Further the recent sudden change of CEO brings about an additional element of uncertainty in the near term before potential turnaround in the medium to longer term," Hota said.

As per a report by Motilal Oswal Research, the performance of Wipro under the new CEO will be keenly monitored by investors before any meaningful re-rating.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)