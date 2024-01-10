Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) Jammu recorded the coldest day of the season on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature plummeting nine notches below normal to settle at 9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 4.8 degrees Celsius, which was 2.6 degrees Celsius below normal for this part of the season, an official of the meteorological department said.

The residents of Jammu plains are reeling under severe cold wave over the past one week with the mercury hovering several notches below normal due to foggy conditions in the morning hours and absence of the Sun during the day.

Foggy weather has also hit the rail and air traffic, causing inconvenience to the passengers.

Banihal along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway recorded a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius, which is 7.6 degrees Celsius above normal. However, the night temperature in the highway town was minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district, recorded a maximum of 16.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 5.7 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The picturesque Bhaderwah in Doda district recorded a high of 15.1 degrees Celsius and a low of minus 0.2 degree Celsius.

