Shimla, Dec 23 (PTI) On the call of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), hundreds of members of Himachal Kisan Sabha staged a protest against the central government over the National Agriculture Market Policy outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla.

They demanded the central government immediately withdraw the policy.

Despite snowfall and cold weather conditions, the protesters gathered outside the DC office and raised slogans against the central government and termed the policy "anti-farmer". They also proceeded to burn the copies of the policy during the protest.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, state president of Himachal Kisan Sabha, said the draft of the National Agricultural Market Policy is another move against farmers' interests.

He said that the policy has resulted in nationwide protests, adding, the central government was forced to repeal the three farm laws it introduced several years ago after continuous protests that were staged by various farmers' organisations.

He also demanded the central government hold discussions with all the farmers organisations regarding this policy.

