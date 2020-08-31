New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Drug firm Wockhardt on Monday said it has appointed Akhilesh Gupta as an additional director with effect from August 29, 2020.

Gupta has been appointed as non-executive, independent director, Wockhardt said in a BSE filing.

Gupta was the chairman of Blackstone India till December 2014. He joined The Blackstone Group as senior managing director in 2005 and started its operations in India.

Before joining Blackstone, he served as CEO - Corporate Development for Reliance Industries Ltd, it added.

"Wockhardt has always been enriched with its diverse and illustrious board and Akhilesh's joining would further strengthen it. His enriching experience of running global organisations will further augment the board," Wockhardt Founder Chairman Habil Khorakiwala said.

Gupta currently serves on the Advisory Council of the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University, on The Dean's Leadership Council at Harvard Divinity School, on the Advisory Board of Human Flourishing Initiative at Harvard University and on the board of World Teach, Wockhardt said.

