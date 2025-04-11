Hyderabad, Apr 11 (PTI) A court in Suryapet district of Telangana has awarded death sentence to a woman who killed her infant daughter for human sacrifice.

The first additional sessions judge M Shyam Sree awarded capital punishment to Banothu Bharathi (32) who killed her seven-month-old daughter in 2021 out of superstition to get rid of her 'sarpa dosha', a police release said on Friday.

The judge treated the case as rarest of rare after taking into consideration the evidence and the testimonies of the witnesses, it said.

The police officials undertook effective investigation after receiving a complaint and had filed chargesheet in the court, it said.

The district Superintendent of Police K Narasimha guided the police officials in proving the case with evidence in court to ensure that the accused is brought to book.

Even after the case of murder of her daughter, the convict had made an attempt to kill her husband for which she was awarded one year jail term by another court in the district, the release said.

Urging people to shun superstitions, the SP said efforts are being made by police to spread awareness against misbeliefs in remote villages, especially tribal habitations, it added.

