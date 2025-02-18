Thane, Feb 18 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide following an argument with her live-in partner at their house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, Mansi Nagdhane, was found hanging from the ceiling of the house in the Thakurli area on Monday afternoon, an official said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 19 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

He said the body was sent for post-mortem, and a case of accidental death was registered.

According to the police, the woman had argued with her live-in partner and chopped off her hair in a fit of rage before he walked out on her.

Also Read | What Is Chameleoning? All About the New Gen Z Dating Term You Might Be Unknowingly Living.

When the man returned to the house after some time, he found the door locked from the inside and on peeping, saw her hanging from the ceiling, they said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)