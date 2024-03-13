Ballia (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman died here on Wednesday by allegedly hanging herself over dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws, police said on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against three persons, including the husband of the deceased Shobha Devi, they said.

The incident took place in Kevra village of Bansdih Kotwali Police Station area here, the police said.

Devi allegedly committed suicide this morning by hanging herself in a room in the house of of her in-laws, SHO Swatantra Singh said.

On being informed about the incident, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body, the SHO said.

Devi's father Tarakeshwar Shah told the police that his daughter was married to Satyendra on 15 May, 2023.

Since her marriage, Devi was being ill-treated by her in-laws over dowry demands, the police said citing the complainant.

Based on Shah's complaint, Satyendra, his father Shiv Mangal and mother Shanti Devi have been booked on the charges of dowry death, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and a probe is underway in the case, the officer added.

