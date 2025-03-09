New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman died after being hit by a mini truck near the Azadpur Flyover in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Bhalswa Dairy resident Pooja Devi, they said, adding that the accused, Abhishek (27), has been arrested.

An officer said the incident occurred near Balaji Tower on the flyover. After receiving a PCR call regarding the incident, the police rushed to the scene but by the time they arrived, Pooja had already been taken to BJRM Hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors.

Abhishek, a resident of Govindpuri, was caught by the public at the scene and handed over to the police, he said, adding that the vehicle involved in the accident has been impounded.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further probe is underway, he said.

