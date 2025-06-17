Deoria (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was killed and two children sustained burn injuries in separate lightning strike incidents in Deoria district on Tuesday, police said.

According to officials, the first incident took place in Mehra Purwa village under Deoria Sadar Kotwali limits. The victim, Vidyavati Devi, had gone out around 5 am to collect flowers for worship when she was struck by lightning during light rainfall.

Also Read | India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 out indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Merit List for the Gramin Dak Sevak Post Released, Know How To Check.

She was first taken to Maharshi Devrah Baba Medical College, Deoria, but was later referred to BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, where doctors declared her brought dead, a local police official said.

The second incident occurred in Sherwa Babhnauli village under Khukhundu police station limits. Two children, seven-year-old Preeti and five-year-old Krishna, children of Jai Shankar Chauhan, were struck by lightning while playing in the rain, according to the police.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

They were admitted to Maharshi Devrah Baba Medical College for treatment.

At the hospital the condition of both children was stated to be in stable condition, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)