Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against a Shiv Sena leader and his son in Navi Mumbai, alleging that the duo had repeatedly raped her and her mother, police said on Sunday.

The woman approached the Amboli police station on Saturday with a complaint against the Shiv Sena leader and his son, and no FIR has been registered so far, an official said.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 110 Deputy Manager Posts, Know How to Apply at careers.ntpc.co.in.

As per the complaint, the accused leader was helping the woman obtain a divorce from her husband. The father-son duo had allegedly repeatedly raped the woman and her mother at different locations and blackmailed them, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)