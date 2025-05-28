Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), May 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband following a quarrel between them over some domestic issue on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Keerthi, a homemaker, they said.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: ISRO Invites Applications for 64 Technician, Draughtsman and Other Posts, Apply Online at vssc.gov.in.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Kaimara village here after a quarrel broke out between Keerthi and her 32-year-old husband Abhinesh. In a fit of rage, he allegedly stabbed her at least 8-10 times with a kitchen knife.

After the incident, her husband fled the spot.

Also Read | What Is Social Media Vetting Which Trump Admin Plans To Expand for Foreign Students? How Will It Affect US Student Visa Issuance Process?.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

A case of murder was registered, police said, adding efforts are being made to nab her husband.

The couple got married three years ago. They have a two-year-old daughter, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)